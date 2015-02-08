11 things to know about the first plus-size Sports Illustrated swimsuit model

Robyn Lawley made history this week by being the first-ever plus-size model to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue — and not just in an advertisement.

Lawley, 25, will appear in the magazine’s “Rookies” section, but she’s far from new to the modelling world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lawley, the model who ignited a nation-wide debate this week over what constitutes being defined as “plus-size.”

1. Lawley was pregnant during her SI swimsuit shoot.

Currently nine months pregnant, Lawley did the Jackson Hole shoot during her first trimester. “Now they know why I was sleeping so much of the time!” she told Time this week.

2. She is 6’2 and a size 12, but says “I don’t know if I consider myself as a plus-size model or not.”

“It’s ludicrous to call me plus size and I’ve stated that publicly pretty much every step of the way,” Lawley, who is represented by Wilhelmina Models, said Friday in a Facebook post.

The model explained to Time: “I just consider myself a model because I’m trying to help women in general accept their bodies.”

“I can see the ramifications on young women if their body is similar or larger than mine and they see a ‘plus size’ label,” she told Daily Mail Australia. “I just see no reason in any labels really, I just want women [to be] happy with their bodies.”

3. She’s perhaps best known for her cover of Vogue Italia’s June 2011 issue.

4. Or for being the first-ever “plus-size” model to appear in a Ralph Lauren ad in 2012.

5. But a turning point in her career came when Vogue Australia decided to include Lawley as the first plus size model ever to appear in an editorial in June 2013.

“This is the first time Vogue Australia has shot a larger model and, of course, now that we have done it, I ask myself why we didn’t do it sooner. But that’s because Robyn is especially gorgeous,” said Vogue Australia’s Editor-in-Chief, Kirstie Clements.

6. She wrote a cookbook called “Robyn Lawley Eats.”

7. And has a food blog of the same name.

8. She has a high-priced swimwear line for various body types.

9. And is a DJ who goes by the name “Robelle.”

10. Lawley has written two articles on body image for The Daily Beast.

Her first article, in September 2012 addressed the media’s response to Lady Gaga’s weight gain. The second article, in October 2013, was titled “Why The ‘Thigh Gap’ Trend Makes Me Mad.”

She’s written about other issues, too. In 2014, Lawley wrote an article for The Daily Mail, explaining why she is upset that the Australian government still relies on mining and fossil-fuels when there are lucrative sustainable resources.

