People are outraged that this Sport's Illustrated model is considered plus-size

Earlier this week, a swimwear line called Swimsuits for All announced they would feature plus-size model Ashley Graham in their ad in the Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit edition.

The ad got a lot of attention, because it marks the first time a curvy girl will appear in the annual issue in which girls usually look like this:

But it turns out Graham isn’t the only plus-size model to appear in SI’s pages this year.

Robyn Lawley, a 25-year-old Australian native, will appear in the magazine’s “Rookies” section, sporting a bikini of her own design.

While the average American woman is a size 14, Lawley is a very fit, healthy size 12.

Many are confused why Lawley usually works as a “plus-size” model.

But Sport’s Illustrated assures that Lawley’s inclusion in the issue is as a model rather than as a “plus size” model.

“She sort of embodies the classic SI girl — she’s interesting, she’s beautiful, she has an incredible body, and I felt that she would make a great addition to the issue,” MJ Day, assistant managing editor of Sports Illustrated, tells Time. “It was simple as that.”

‘For her part, Lawley tells Time: “I don’t know if I consider myself as a plus-size model or not. I just consider myself a model because I’m trying to help women in general accept their bodies.”

“I can see the ramifications on young women if their body is similar or larger than mine and they see a ‘plus size’ label,’ Lawley elaborated to Daily Mail Australia. “I just see no reason in any labels really, I just want women [to be] happy with their bodies.”

Regardless, Lawley, who is represented by Wilhelmina Models, is happy to be included in this year’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit edition.

She tells Time: “I never thought that this would happen to me, so this is a milestone. When I started my career 10 years ago, I had to painfully go to castings and people would look at you and say, ‘What the hell are you doing here?’… I want to be there for the regular girls who are my size.”

The Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit edition, featuring model Hannah Davis on the cover, hits newsstands Feb.9.

