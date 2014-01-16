Robots Vs. Humans In One Chart

Here’s a fun chart from BofA/ML (via @Fgoria)

The chart is a bit unfair, since it’s comparing global robots to US manufacturing jobs. Just looking at the number of robots in the US would be better.

But even stripping out the comparison, the rise of the installed base of global robots is worth watching, especially as the next few years are expected to see major growth.

