Robots That Do Weekend Chores For You

If a robot uprising ever does happen, chances are it’s because we made them do stuff like this.
8 Robots That Do All Of The Gross Jobs You Hate →
Babies in diapers are bad enough, but adults in diapers are a whole other headache. That's why engineers are hard at work developing robots that can take over some of the traditional responsibilities of a nurse. uBOT-5 can check vitals, dial 911 and help patients interact directly with their doctors via webcam. Other robots have been developed to deliver medication and even carry you around in exceedingly creepy ways.
