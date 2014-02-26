These 9 Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

Google chairman Eric Schmidt thinks robots have their work cut out for them if they want to replace people.

“There’s something about humans that technologists always forget,” he said. “Humans are creative and unpredictable.”

But futurists like Ray Kurzweil are quick to point to indicators that machine “existence” will one day supersede that of standard human existence.

Kurzweil’s predictions have pegged such a time as still being many years away (our brains will supposedly be powered by computers in 2035), but already in the here and now, we have early examples of how robots will not only interact with humans, but may even one day replace humans in certain jobs.

