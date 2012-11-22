Real Robots Spotted Hailing Cabs In Hollywood For Ambiguous Stunt [PHOTOS]

A strange PR stunt has sent real-life robots through the streets of major cities in California.



While there’s no official word why robots have been hailing cabs in Hollywood, riding ferries to Sausalito, or trying to figure out the subway in San Francisco, all will supposedly be revealed Thursday night.

Photos and videos of the bots have been regularly posted on a new Tumblr and Twitter for something called Brilliant Machines. It’s all very ambiguous. What do you think it’s for?

These are some of the best sightings so far:

Riding the ferry to Sausalito.



Here’s a video of a robot trying to hail a cab in Hollywood.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Robot trying to figure out mass transit:

Robot walking by a diner in Pasadena.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Robots hanging out outside Twitter HQ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.