Scientists are having robots play 'Minecraft' to learn about human logic

For humans, choosing what action to do next to reach a goal can be pretty intuitive. But for a robot, making even simple decisions can be daunting. That’s why researchers at Brown University’s Humans to Robotics Lab are developing an algorithm to help robots better plan their actions in more realistic environments. And researches have found that video games, especially Minecraft, can help robots learn these important decision making skills.

