Bill Gates: Robots Will Be The Next World-Changing Technology

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates hosted a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session yesterday.There, Gates shared information about the next big things in tech.



The question posed:

“What emerging technology today do you think will cause another big stir for the average consumer in the same way that the home computer did years ago?:

Gates answered:

“Robots, pervasive screens, speech interaction will all change the way we look at “computers”. Once seeing, hearing, and reading (including handwriting) work very well you will interact in new ways.”

Gates is well-known for his futuristic Seattle mansion, so it’s no surprise that he believes robots and automated technology will be a huge trend somewhere in the near future.

But we agree with Gates: Robots are the next big thing after the mobile era ends.

