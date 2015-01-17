This Robot Waitress In China Serves Food, Takes Selfies, And Is Super Busty

Footage has emerged from Henan Province, China of a restaurant using a robotic waitress to serve food and greet customers.

The video shows the human-sized robot is automatically carrying dishes around the dining area of the restaurant. The owner of the restaurant spent $US13,053 to buy the robot.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

