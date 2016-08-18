This robot can make sushi in a matter of seconds

As robots get more advanced, they will likely take over many jobs in the future — including those of sushi chefs.

For a sneak peak at this impending automation, look no further than a new creation from robotics manufacturer Kawasaki. The robot can make sushi in under a minute.

First spotted by Gizmodo, the video shows a miraculous bot that assembles nigiri, the traditional type of sushi in which a piece of raw fish sits on a little ball of rice.

One robotic arm (on the right in the video below) clinches the sides of the pressed bundles of rice, and moves completed nigiri pieces to a wooden block. The arm on the left picks up tubes of wasabi and squeezes a little bit onto of the rice. It also picks up a small vacuum, which it then uses to lift up the fish and place it on the rice.

In the video, the robot is working inside the company’s showroom, which opened in Tokyo on August 5. Businesses or individuals who are thinking about buying a Kawasaki robot can test them out there, or just check out a demonstration.

Although this isn’t the first sushi-making robot, it’s a fascinating example of what food preparation might look like in the future.

Check out the full video below:

