“da Vinci” is a surgical system worth £1.6 million which doctors use for less invasive surgery. It is so intricate it can stitch grape skin with remarkable precision, as shown in this video.

The robot is operated remotely by a surgeon who controls its movements.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.