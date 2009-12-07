Zhu Zhu Pets Could Kill Your Kids, Says Consumer Watchdog

The year’s hottest toy contains dangerous levels of antimony and tin, says a consumer watchdog group.



ST. LOUIS (AP) — A consumer group contends one of the holiday season’s must-have toys is unsafe.

San Francisco-based GoodGuide named the robotic Zhu Zhu Pets hamsters on Saturday as one of the top-selling toys with low ratings. It says it found a higher-than-allowed level of a chemical called antimony, which can cause health problems.

The group assigned the toy a rating of 5.2 on a 10-point scale.

GoodGuide CEO Dara O’Rourke says in a news release that the toy industry has done a lot to improve safety. But he adds some toys are “slipping through the cracks.”

The toy’s maker, St. Louis-based Cepia LLC, insists in a statement that its product is safe and has passed rigorous testing.

