Storytelling may be quintessential human act, but computers are quickly catching up.

Developer Samim Winiger has merged image-recognition and language-processing software to birth an open-source program that can take an image and make up a story about it on the spot.

To give it human-like language, Winiger leaned on two AI models built by University of Toronto PhD student Ryan Kiros — one armed with 14 million passages from romance novels and the other with Taylor Swift Lyrics.

Winiger’s AI looks for recognisable objects in an image, finds passages that contain the object in its lusty and lyrical repertoire, and then organizes it into a mini-story.

To test the software, he summoned 5,000 random images from the web. Scroll down to see 8 of Tech Insider’s favourite hilariously nonsensical (and unedited) stories.

'He leaned over to kiss me on the shoulder.' Keith Tsuji/Getty Images 'He was a shirtless man in the back of his mind, and I let out a curse as he leaned over to kiss me on the shoulder. He wanted to strangle me, considering the beautiful boy I'd become wearing his boxers.' Model: Romantic Novels 'The man released a woman 's blood , and that was the reason for all of them.' Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images 'My man was within a woman, and she gave him a questioning look. I don't know what else to say to her . For the first time in years , I had never seen as beautiful as the rest of my man . In fact, he had his hands on her hips , holding her close to his chest and looking down at her as if she were the most stunning woman I d ever seen . The man released a woman 's blood , and that was the reason for all of them. She hoped to make an appearance, convincing him and the woman who was still her first .' Model: Romantic Novels 'Oh, yes, she was more than willing to rip their wedding cake out of her hands.' YouTube Screenshot via Paramount Studios 'Oh, yes, she was more than willing to rip their wedding cake out of her hands . She had no intention of telling him what he'd done to her . She took a deep breath and looked back up at James, who was making love to the bride and groom. The woman's heart swelled with delight, even though she could hardly find the right words. Especially now, the price they deliered before continuing their wedding was ugly.' Model: Romantic Novels 'Her lips curled into a tight little O, as if waiting for an audience.' 20th Century Fox/Paramount Pictures 'I had a man in control , and Kate turned her head to look at him. There was no denying it , no matter what she said. In the past few days, I could n't help but notice how beautiful the band was. The man who stood at the end of the hall told me he was in love with her, and that 's the only way I would ever be able to get my emotions out of my head. Her lips curled into a tight little O, as if waiting for an audience. He seemed to remember something more than a year ago , the man who and I was breaking down .' Model: Romantic Novels 'I 've never seen a man tie her up before, so that s the reason for that.' Paramount studios 'My man in a manner was wearing his hat , and I didn't know what to say . In fact , he seemed to be looking at me as if he were the only woman in the world , and I had no intention of letting her go . I 've never seen a man tie her up before, so that s the reason for that. The man wore a pair of black slacks and a coat vest and tie . His hair fell away from his forehead , and his eyes darkened as he tried to talk them through . How was it comforting , the man who had taken a lot and smiled .' Model: Romantic Novels 'If you're a cat, I bear it away.' Thomas Geissmann/Fauna & Flora International 'I don't see the expression on my face, you know, that's what I want to do, I guess, if you're a cat, I bear it away.' Model: Taylor Swift Lyrics 'Suddenly, every one of these puppies seemed to hesitate if we shared.' Touchstone Pictures 'We were tangled with the most of them, and I had no idea what to say. By the looks of everyone around me, I was pretty sure she was playing the best part of my life, and I couldn't help but notice that at the very end. The only thing I wanted to do was make love to him. He stuffed his hands into the pockets of his robe , then placed it on the floor. It had been a long time since he lived in New York City, and now it was a fairy tale. Suddenly, every one of these puppies seemed to hesitate if we shared.' Model: Romantic Novels 'Oh, God.' Wikimedia Commons 'You have to be the only light bulb in the night sky, I thought, Oh, God, it 's so dark out of me that I missed you , I promise.' Model: Taylor Swift lyrics

