This Robot Wins Rock-Paper-Scissors Every Single Time

Scientists at the Ishikawa Oku Laboratory in Tokyo have developed a robotic hand that wins rocks, paper, scissors nearly 100 per cent of the time when playing against a human.



But it’s not all magic. The robot is actually able to recognise the shape of the human hand a millisecond before it’s thrown out:

Recognition of human hand can be performed at 1ms with a high-speed vision, and the position and the shape of the human hand are recognised. The wrist joint angle of the robot hand is controlled based on the position of the human hand. The vision recognises one of rock, paper and scissors based on the shape of the human hand. After that, the robot hand plays one of rock, paper and scissors so as to beat the human being in 1ms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.