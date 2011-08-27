TOY OF THE DAY: A $400,000 Robot That Will Bring You Beer And Bake You Cookies

The robot brings you your beer!

Photo: Via The Rich Times

After a long day at work, you crack open an ice-cold beer from the fridge, sit back and put your feet up.But after you’re done with brew No. 1, sometimes getting up to retrieve your second adult beverage can be too much effort.



For the lazy man (or woman), call in the Beer Bringing Bot from Willow Garage, a start up of Bay Area Robotics (CNN Money via The Rich Times).

This personal robot costs around $400,000 to bring you a beer, bake some cookies and flip pancakes.

Watch the robot in action in this video at CNN Money.



