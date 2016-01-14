The BBC is bringing back 'Robot Wars'

Flickr/Mykeprime Razer won the fifth series of Robot Wars.

The BBC is going to show a new series of iconic ’90s robot-fighting series “Robot Wars,” it was announced today.

The programme features amateur roboteers fighting their self-assembled machines against each other, while avoiding notorious “House Robots” like Sir Killalot and Matilda. At its peak, “Robot Wars” had over six million viewers in the UK.

The last series of “Robot Wars” to air on BBC 2 was in February 2001. After that it transitioned over to Channel 5 for a final series in 2003.

The new “rebooted” series will feature six 60-minute episodes. There will be a new structure, more robots, more battles and more science than before, the BBC said.

It will be produced by Merton Scotland, part of the Tinopolis Group, and filmed in a new bullet-proof arena in Glasgow that has been built specifically for “Robot Wars.”

The BBC added that “state-of-the-art” cameras will be used to capture every “crushing, sawing and scorching moment.”

Kim Shillinglaw, controller of BBC Two and BBC Four, was responsible for commissioning the new series. She said in a statement: “Robot Wars is an absolute TV classic and I’m thrilled to be updating it for the next generation of viewers.

“With new technological advances making for an even more exciting and immersive experience, this is a fantastic example of the kind of content-rich factual entertainment that BBC Two excels at.”

A number of Robot Wars fans tweeted their reactions to the news:

Robot Wars is returning! Who’s buzzing about watching Matilda tear apart some poor lad’s toaster he’s attached wheels and a butterknife to?

— TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 13, 2016

The return of @Robot__Wars has got me far too excited. Nostalgia overload! #Robotwars #Hypnodisc

— Dan Sykes (@Sykesy11) January 13, 2016

THEY’RE BRINGING BACK ROBOT WARS!! SIX YEAR OLD ME IS FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW!!

— Lewis Hanson (@PepsiLew22) January 13, 2016

Omds robot wars was sooooo sick

— ~ S (@nnesaga) January 13, 2016

NOW WATCH: We got our hands on a hoverboard to see if it lives up to the hype



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.