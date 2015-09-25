There is literally a robot waiting in line to get an iPhone 6S outside the Apple Store in Sydney

There is a robot currently waiting in line to buy an iPhone 6S at the Apple Store in Sydney, Australia, according to Mashable.

Yes, a robot is waiting in line to buy another robot.

Instead of waiting out in the elements to snag Apple’s latest creation, an enterprising Sydneysider named Lucy Kelly has outsourced that annoying task to a “telepresence robot.” The robot, which “Human Lucy” also named “Lucy,” is basically an iPad on a Segway.

Here’s a photo of it:

A robot named Lucy is lining up to get an iPhone 6S in Australia http://t.co/yJUF8nVTdZ pic.twitter.com/32xOgPFwgj

— Mashable (@mashable) September 24, 2015

The robot rolled up to the Apple Store and secured the fourth position in line at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Mashable reports. Human Lucy supplies the voice and face in this arrangement — from the comfort of her office or home. And she told Mashable that her plan is to have the robot buy the iPhone without any physical human interaction whatsoever.

The robot comes courtesy of Human Lucy’s employer, the media agency Atomic 212. That means you can file this under “this is a publicity stunt,” but an entertaining one nonetheless.

“I wanted to be one of the first people to have the iPhone 6S, but obviously because of work I can’t spend two days standing in line waiting for a mobile phone,” Human Lucy explained told Mashable. “So my boss said ‘Just take the robot down, you’ll still be able to do your work, but you’ll still be waiting in line.'”

Now what remains to be seen is how the Apple Store employees will react — or how Robot Lucy responds if any of the others waiting in line try to cut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.