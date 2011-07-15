Robot Trained To Help Quadriplegic

Barry Bazzell

A debilitating stroke suffered when he was 40-years-old left Henry Evan a mute quadriplegic. Henry regained the ability to move his head and use a finger, which allows him to use a computer.

A collaboration between Silicon Valley robotic startup Willow Garage and the Healthcare Robotics Lab at Georgia Tech is training a personal robot to help Henry with independent living.

Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.