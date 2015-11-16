This robot salamander is one of the most accurate robotic animals ever made

Pleurobot is a salamander-like robot that was developed at EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. It’s one of the most accurate robotic animals ever made, and its developers hope to use it to understand animal evolution and spinal therapy. Its design will also be used for search and rescue robots.

