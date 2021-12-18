Search

Robots inside this sci-fi restaurant are made of recycled car parts, vacuums, and makeup boxes — you can even take one home for $5,300

Kate Duffy
Two robots next to each other in Robotazia restaurant
Two robots made out of recycled materials in Robotazia restaurant. Kate Duffy/Insider
  • I went to a restaurant where I was surrounded by nearly 40 robots made out of recycled materials.
  • One was made entirely out of Dyson vacuum cleaners, others were built with car and motorbike parts.
  • Swannell said a recycled replica of “Iron Man” was on sale for around $US5,300 ($AU7,419).
Robotazia restaurant has more than 40 different robots — some were built by co-owners Mark Swannell and Joy Gittens, and others were collected from different places across the UK.
Outside of robot restaurant in Milton Keynes
The exterior of Robotazia in Milton Keynes, England Kate Duffy/Insider
Robots of all shapes and sizes were dotted around the restaurant, while four talking robots delivered food to customers sat at tables.
Robotazia
Robotazia restaurant. Kate Duffy/Insider
Read more about the talking server robots here.
When I was sat at a table, Sparky the robot rolled over to say hello. Swannell said he made Sparky from scraps of metal and plastic.
'Sparky' the robot inside Robotazia
‘Sparky’ the robot inside Robotazia Kate Duffy/Insider
Optimus Prime, who was made out of salvaged car and motorbike parts, used to stand outside a store in London before the restaurant adopted it, Swannell said.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
Optimus Prime robot in Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
Near the door stood Iron Man. Swannell said that the restaurant was selling the huge recycled replica for around £4,000 ($US5,300 ($AU7,419)).
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
A replica of Iron Man in Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
Co-owner Joy Gittens told Insider how she collected around 800 Yves Saint Lauren makeup boxes for Swannell to make “Yslabelle.”
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
‘Yslabelle’ at Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
Meet “Mike Dyson,” who was made entirely out of recycled Dyson vacuum cleaners. At three metres tall, it’s the biggest robot in the restaurant.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
‘Mike Dyson’ the boxing robot at Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
After assembling the robot, Swannell painted it red and brown. I thought Mike Dyson was the most impressive robot in the restaurant.
Robot's foot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
The foot of ‘Mike Dyson’, made out of old vacuum cleaner parts. Kate Duffy/Insider
Adam 1971, made out of recycled waste, had a Star Wars aura. It was one of the smaller robots, standing at 147cm high and weighing 15kg.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
Adam 1971, one of the smaller robots in Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
Not far away from Adam was A55A51N. This robot was made from a recycled mannequin and other spare metal parts.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
A55A51N at Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
Tagan was one of the bigger robots in the restaurant. It was made from assorted recycled materials, including vacuum cleaners, and car parts.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
Tagan is made from assorted recycled materials. Kate Duffy/Insider
This Transformer-like robot, called “Audibot”, was mainly made from a children’s toy electric car. It also has parts from a pressure washer, a bike and an engine.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
‘Audibot’ on display in Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
Gittens and Swannell found Tronik stored away at an industrial unit. The robot has the ability to turn its head and body, and its eyes light up blue when it’s switched on.
Robot made out of recycled materials in Robotazia
Tronik the robot at Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
The restaurant would have also pleased “Doctor Who” fans with its model of the Dalek.
Dalek in Robotazia
A Dalek in Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
There was even a robot in charge of hand sanitizer — this one was also made from scrap metal pieces and springs.
Hand sanitizer robot inside Robotazia
Hand sanitizer robot inside Robotazia. Kate Duffy/Insider
About the Author
Kate Duffy