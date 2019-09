This video footage shows Empire Robotics’ VERSABALL┬árobot playing a game of beer pong.

VERSABALL is a robot that delivers an out-of-the-box, multitask solution that easily adapts to a variety of tasks.

Video courtesy of Empire Robotics.

