Researchers built a robot hand that mimics human dexterity and learns on its own

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a robot hand that mimics human dexterity and reflexes. Even more impressive, though, is the robot’s ability to learn over time. With no additional input or coding, the robot becomes more adept and skilled on its own.

Special thanks to Simone Giertz for the additional footage.

Written and produced by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER design on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.