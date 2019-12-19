An adorable robot dog could help comfort people with Alzheimer's and dementia

Omar Younis/Reuters

‘Tombot’ is a robotdog who was developed to comfort patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The high-tech pooch is equipped with sensors all over its body, allowing it to respond to its name, sense different types of touch, and wag its tail.

Creator Tom Stevens came up with the idea for Tombot after his own mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011.

Stevens said he was inspired to create ‘Tombot’ after he tried finding a replacement for his mother’s old dog without any luck, according to Reuters.

One of the worst days of Tom Stevens’ life happened after his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011 and he had to take away her beloved dog.

His mother had trained the two-year-old goldendoodle to be aggressive to her caretaker, and as a result, he had to find a new home for the dog, Stevens told Reuters

“My mum was devastated,” Stevens said. “So, I started looking around then for substitutes for live animal companions, didn’t find anything that she liked or would respond to, so I started wondering whether technology might be able to play a role.”

Following the ordeal, Stevens developed “Tombot,” a hyperrealistic robot dog equipped with full-body sensors to respond to sound, touch, and even wag its tail.

Tombot is designed to help comfort people with Alzheimer’s and dementia by simulating all of the softness and reactions of a dog, without the hassle and responsibility of owning one.

The dog is equipped with 16 motors and different movements, and can detect the difference between soft and vigorous touches. It will go on sale in early 2020 for about $US450, Stevens told Reuters.

Watch the full Reuters video about Tombot below.

This life-like robotic dog that responds to touch and voice was developed to comfort Alzheimer's and dementia patients pic.twitter.com/okfDoT1C8B — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2019

