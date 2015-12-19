This robotic coffee machine helps baristas make pour-overs faster

True coffee lovers are familiar with pour-over coffee. But few people have the time to make it themselves, or wait for it to be made by a barista at their local coffee shop.

That’s where the Poursteady comes in. The Poursteady is a machine that uses robotics to make multiple pour-overs at once, with just the touch of a button. It doesn’t take baristas out of the equation, but instead allows them to make more pour-over coffees, and faster. There’s also an app that allows baristas to customise each cup. The machine makes about one cup per minute.

The Poursteady is made in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighbourhood. According to Grubstreet, the Chelsea location of New York City’s Café Grumpy was the first retail location to test the machine in July. They have since bought one.

Here’s to hoping that more coffee shops will follow suit, so we can all get our morning fix a little faster.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

