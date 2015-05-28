This robot chef can cook any type of dish

This futuristic chef, created by Moley Robotics, was pre-programmed to prepare a crab bisque. The robot handles the entire cooking process – although the ingredients do have to be prepared and placed in a pre-designated spot for the robot to successfully follow the recipe.

The entire robotic kitchen took around two years from conception to the working prototype on display at CES Asia. The plan is to have a cloud-based “iTunes-style” content platform where more recipes can be uploaded and downloaded.

Moley hopes to start selling a consumer version in 2017 for a cost of around $US15,000.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

