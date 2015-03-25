Watch this robot carve one of Michelangelo's unfinished works

“Captives” is an ongoing series of digital and physical sculptures by London based visual artist Quayola. The series interprets Michelangelo’s unfinished series “Prigioni.” Mathematical functions allow computer-controlled robots to sculpt life-size unfinished sculptures using an industrial milling technique.

Video courtesy of Quayola and bitforms gallery, New York. “Captives B04”, 2013.

Click here for more information on the series

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.