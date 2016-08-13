This robot butler is like your own personal R2-D2

By now, most people likely use some sort of digital personal assistant in their daily lives — whether it’s Siri on your iPhone or Alexa in your kitchen. But a new robot from a company called NXROBO takes things to the next level, allowing your assistant to roam freely around your home. “BIG-i” uses facial recognition and motion tracking to learn who you are and what you like to do. Here’s how it works.

