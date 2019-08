A group of Swiss students designed a robot that is able to take on humans at table football.

The robot is capable of generating 9Gs of acceleration, making its reflexes faster than humans. It is also able to track the ball thanks to a camera positioned underneath the table, which captures 300 images per second.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

