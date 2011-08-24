Meet Robonaut 2, The Humanoid Robot That's In Space Right Now

Dylan Love
robonaut 2

Photo: NASA

The Robonaut 2 has been dormant on the International Space Station for 6 months, but astronauts powered it up yesterday, reports TG Daily.Click here to see pictures of Robonaut 2 >

Robonaut 2 is a humanoid robot designed by NASA scientists, the first of its kind in space. It’s currently only a torso with a head and arms — no legs, although that’s in the works. Standing 3 feet 4 inches tall, it weighs in at 330 pounds.

Astronauts wasted no time — Robonaut 2 spent a couple hours in space yesterday without issue.

Nic Radford, deputy project manager of Robonaut, said, “Everything came alive. We started getting video out of Robonaut’s eyes. Everything worked exactly as we expected it to. It was a very, very exciting time.”

Now that it’s confirmed to work, NASA hopes to implement it to carry out simple tasks next year.

A human astronaut meets its replacement.

Building the Robonaut's arm.

Perfecting the Robonaut 2 in a NASA lab.

Putting on the flight suit.

It might not sound like much, but this 20-pound weight is 4 times what previous dexterous robots have been able to handle.

It looks like its fingers are dexterous enough to use an iPhone.

NASA astronaut Steve Lindsey holds a press conference to talk about Robonaut 2.

The robot will wait inside an electromagnetic chamber while not in use to make sure that its electronics don't interfere with those on the space station.

Robonaut 2 will actually be able to use the same tools as its human coworkers.

NASA is developing new technology all the time.

Click here to see 17 everyday gadgets that came from NASA >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.