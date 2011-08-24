Meet Robonaut 2, The Humanoid Robot That's In Space Right Now

Photo: NASA

The Robonaut 2 has been dormant on the International Space Station for 6 months, but astronauts powered it up yesterday, reports TG Daily.Click here to see pictures of Robonaut 2 >



Robonaut 2 is a humanoid robot designed by NASA scientists, the first of its kind in space. It’s currently only a torso with a head and arms — no legs, although that’s in the works. Standing 3 feet 4 inches tall, it weighs in at 330 pounds.

Astronauts wasted no time — Robonaut 2 spent a couple hours in space yesterday without issue.

Nic Radford, deputy project manager of Robonaut, said, “Everything came alive. We started getting video out of Robonaut’s eyes. Everything worked exactly as we expected it to. It was a very, very exciting time.”

Now that it’s confirmed to work, NASA hopes to implement it to carry out simple tasks next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.