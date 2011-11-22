A Closer Look At The Crazy 'Robokopter' That Filmed The Polish Riots Earlier This Month

Remember that strange helicopter/camera contraption that produced the awesome birds-eye view of the riots in Warsaw earlier this month?



Radosław Zaleski of Gazeta.pl sent over this video he made today, which gives a better look at the machine, known as the “Robokopter”.

While you would have to speak Polish to fully appreciate it, the video does offer a great glimpse of the “Robokopter” in action.

WATCH:

Robokopter



And here’s the original video again:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.