This new robot smartphone dances, responds to voice commands, and has a built-in projector

The RoBoHoN Japanese smartphone is a pocket-sized humanoid robot capable of human interaction. RoBoHoN replies to voice command, can take pictures and video, and projects images and video to any flat surface. RoBoHoN uses cloud intelligence to learn more about the user in order to interact appropriately.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.