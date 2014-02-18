Then & Now: The Cast Of 'RoboCop' 27 Years Later

Orion Pictures / RoboCop screencap via NetflixPeter Weller in the original ‘RoboCop’ suit. We’d buy that for a dollar.
It’s been 27 years since the original “RoboCop” hit theatres.
Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 R-rated classic gave us exaggerated gore, a vision of a crumbling Detroit, and one of the corniest — yet catchiest — taglines in “I’d buy that for a dollar.”
With the remake in theatres this week, we’re taking a look back at the original cast.
Most have gone on to star or cameo in other movies or television shows.
A favourite among the cast are small roles on Fox series “24.”
NOW: After starring in a string of '80s films and the two 'RoboCop' sequels, the actress has made numerous TV appearances. One of her most recent roles was on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' in 2003.
NOW: He went on to play Robert Kinsey in 'Stargate SG-1.' This year, he'll star in movie 'The Reach' alongside Michael Douglas. When he's not acting, Cox is also a singer.
NOW: Ferrer has had a long career starring on 'Crossing Jordan' and appearing in 'Desperate Housewives.' Kids will know him as the main villain of Disney's 'Mulan,' while you may have spotted him in a minor role in 'Iron Man 3.' He's currently on 'NCIS: Los Angeles.'
NOW: He went on to appear in 'Dead Poets Society' and 'That '70s Show.' Next, he'll be in ABC series 'Resurrection' which is about people returning from the dead.
Smith with star of the new 'RoboCop' film Joel Kinnaman.
Smith was also on '24.'
NOW: McCrane went on to play a guard in 'The Shawshank Redemption,' but you probably know him as Dr. Robert Romano from 'ER.' In 2011, he won an Emmy for a guest role in now-cancelled 'Harry's Law.'
NOW: Since 'RoboCop 3' Bolling has popped up on TV shows including 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 'Prison Break,' and 'Friday Night Lights.'
NOW: Wise has been in a lot of television series from 'Mad Men' to a recent stint on 'How I Met Your Mother' as Robin's dad.
NOW: Cox has made tens of TV appearances on shows ranging from 'Dynasty,' to '24,' 'Boston Legal,' and 'Scandal.'
NOW: Gibbons went on to fill the host/newscaster role in other shows including an episode of 'The Fran Drescher Show.' She's currently the exec producer on syndicated series 'America Now.'
NOW: Most recently, Jung also showed up on 'How I Met Your Mother' as a mobster in a different gang during season 8.
NOW: Perry is most recognised for a role in 'Dumb & Dumber.' He's also had guest roles on a series of shows including 'The West Wing.'
NOW: Page has starred in numerous TV shows including 'Seinfeld' and most recently TNT's 'Dallas reboot. He's also an artist.
