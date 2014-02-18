Then & Now: The Cast Of 'RoboCop' 27 Years Later

Orion Pictures / RoboCop screencap via Netflix Peter Weller in the original ‘RoboCop’ suit. We’d buy that for a dollar.

It’s been 27 years since the original “RoboCop” hit theatres.

Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 R-rated classic gave us exaggerated gore, a vision of a crumbling Detroit, and one of the corniest — yet catchiest — taglines in “I’d buy that for a dollar.”

With the remake in theatres this week, we’re taking a look back at the original cast.

Most have gone on to star or cameo in other movies or television shows.

A favourite among the cast are small roles on Fox series “24.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.