The First Full Trailer For The 'RoboCop' Reboot

In case you didn’t know, there’s a “RoboCop” reboot coming next year to the big screen.

The first trailer for the MGM/Sony Pictures collaboration just debuted on Apple iTunes.

Footage for the José Padilha (“Elite Squad”) directed movie was screened at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con convention.

The film stars Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”) as RoboCop Alex Murphy, Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Abbie Cornish, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Take note of the updated suit that pays homage to Paul Verhoeven’s original 1987 sci-fi flick.

“RoboCop” is set for a February 7, 2014 release.

