The First Image Of The New 'RoboCop' Costume Looks Just Like Batman

The first photos of the “RoboCop” reboot suit hit the Web and it looks nothing like the suit of the 1987 action film.



ComingSoon.net posted the first two set images of Joel Kinnaman as lead character Alex Murphy and we’re looking at a mix of a Power Ranger wearing the Batsuit.

Granted, the suit may undergo various changes throughout the film—think back to the first “Iron Man” suit—so we hope this isn’t the final costume.

Others believe the unofficial images show some sort of CGI bodysuit that will look completely different once translated on screen.

Sony and MGM’s “Robocop” reboot will hit theatres August 9, 2013 starring Michael Keaton, Gary Oldman, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Take a look at the suit below and tell us what you think:

Photo: ComingSoon.net

Here’s an image of the Caped Crusader’s batsuit to compare:

Photo: Warner Bros.

And, here’s one of the “Power Rangers” gang from the ’90s:

You can check out both images of the RoboCop suit at ComingSoon.net.

SEE ALSO: 11 impossible TV and movie clichés >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.