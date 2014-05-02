This Gadget May Fix One Of The Worst Things About Using Public Bathrooms

In addition to waiting on long lines, one of the worst things about public bathrooms is having to use the same sink faucets and hand dryers that dozens before you have touched.

A new gadget on Kickstarter, however, hopes to solve this problem.

The Robo-Washer is essentially like a car wash for your hands. It sprays 360-degree jets of high-pressure water at your hands followed by a blast of air to dry them off — meaning you won’t have to touch a single faucet or sink to wash and dry your hands.

The Robo-Washer, which just launched on Kickstarter and was first spotted by Gizmag, simply requires you to place your hands inside it, sort of like the Dyson Airblade hand dryer.

Donald Vitez, the inventor behind the Robo-Washer, is also pushing the device as a means of conserving water. He claims that the device only pumps out the amount of water necessary to wash your hands.

Since the gadget is designed to keep all the water inside the Robo-Washer, there’s no run-off that could cause the floor or surrounding areas to get wet, Vitez claims.

Although the idea of a one-stop-shop for washing and drying your hands in a public bathroom sounds like a more hygienic approach, the gadget is still clearly in its prototype stage. At the moment, the Robo-Washer looks just like a silver bowl placed on top of a giant wooden crate with clean water and soap reservoirs attached to the back.

Check out the video below for a closer look at how it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.