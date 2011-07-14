Robo-Trends: List of Robot Stocks For Your Watchlist

(List compiled by Andrew Dominguez. Data sourced from Finviz.)



Robots are cool, they’re funny looking, and they are slowly but steadily becoming more integrated into human life.

Robotic innovation was on display in Istanbul, Turkey last weekend at the annual Robocup, a version of the FIFA World Cup for robots.

The purpose of the competition, which is the biggest robotics event, is to bring together students, academics, engineers, and their robots from around the world in order to test out complex robotic systems.

A simple game of soccer involves highly sophisticated and cutting edge detection, recognition, communication (soccer is a team sport), balance, and movement hardware and software.

Robo-soccer is not the most elegant sport in the world, but it is quite impressive. This year’s champs were a team of students and academics from Virginia Tech.

Most of the robotics industry isn’t looking to dominate professional sport. Instead, robots are being developed and marketed as solutions for the military/law enforcement, industry, and the home.

These robots take the form of unmanned ground and air vehicles, like bomb-defusing bots and predator drones; robotic arms and tools for manufacturing; and robotic vacuum cleaners for the home.

Growing the American robotics industry is now an official focus of the Obama administration. A few weeks ago, Obama visited robotics manufacturers in Pittsburgh and spoke at Carnegie Mellon University, launching the $500M Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, an endeavour that seeks to modernize – automate and robotize – the manufacturing sector.

“It’s to renew the promise of American manufacturing… To help make sure America remains in this century what we were in the last — a country that makes things. A country that out-builds and out-innovates the rest of the world,” said Obama (via Politico).

To aid your own research into robo-trends, here is a list of 10 companies that are involved in developing and manufacturing robot technology. Do you think robotics is the future?

analyse These Ideas (Tools Will Open In A New Window)

1. Access a thorough description of all companies mentioned

2. Compare analyst ratings for all stocks mentioned below

3. visualise annual returns for all stocks mentioned

List sorted by market cap.

1. ABB Ltd. (ABB): Industrial Electrical Equipment industry with a market cap of $58.99B. It is a supplier of industrial robots, modular manufacturing systems and service. It develops robots for lifting, painting, press tending, pre machining, welding, die-casting, packaging, assembly, washing, and atomizing.

2. Sony Corporation (SNE): Electronic Equipment industry with a market cap of $26.98B. It is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. It has been designing and manufacturing robots since 1999, including robotic dogs and humanoids.

3. Panasonic Corporation (PC): Electronic Equipment industry with a market cap of $25.53B. It is a manufacturer of electronic and electric products for a range of consumer, business and industrial uses, as well as a variety of components. It currently manufactures and sells robotic arc welding systems and an auto-cleaning robot for projection systems.

4. Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV (PHG): Electronic Equipment industry with a market cap of $24.39B. Its operations are focused on Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. It’s current robotic offerings include robot vacuum cleaners and robotic/robotics-assisted medical devices. It is also developing a robotic cat, called iCat, in order to study and develop robot-human interaction.

5. Raytheon Co. (RTN): Aerospace/defence industry with a market cap of $17.02B. It is a technology company and specialises in defence, homeland security and other government markets. It provides electronics, mission systems integration and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects and command, control, communications and intelligence systems (C3I), as well as a range of mission support services. It is developing its XOS 2 Exoskeleton, dubbed an “Iron Man” suit, for military purposes.

6. Aetna Inc. (AET): Health Care Plans industry with a market cap of $16.32B. It produces and sells on a worldwide basis stretch wrapping machines, bundlers, shrink film wrappers, cartoning and taping machines. It produces and sells robots and robotic systems for stretch wrapping, shrink wrapping, and taping.

7. Dover Corp. (DOV): Diversified Machinery industry with a market cap of $12.58B. It owns and operates a global portfolio of manufacturing companies providing components and equipment, specialty systems and support services for a variety of applications in the industrial products, engineered systems, fluid management and electronic technologies markets. Its products offerings include automation components and assemblies such as robotic grippers, slides/thrusters, rotary actuators, robot tool changers, collision control devices, end effectors, motion control components and specialty material handling solutions from Central Research Laboratories, Robohand, Camco and Ferguson brands.

8. Moog Inc. (MOGa): Aerospace/defence Products & Services industry with a market cap of $2.01B. It is a global designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defence, industrial and medical markets. It manufactures and sells robotic arms, sensors, and powered prosthetics.

9. Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT): Aerospace/defence Products & Services industry with a market cap of $1.91B. It is an international defence electronics company engaged in a range of programs throughout the world. Elbit Systems operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, electronic warfare suites, airborne warning systems, electronic intelligence systems, data links, military communications systems and radios. It offers robotic solutions for guiding unmanned vehicles including GPS modules, obstacle detection modules, vehicle control modules, and thermal sensors for robotic vehicles.

10. iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Appliances industry with a market cap of $949.07M. It designs and builds robots. The Company’s home care robots perform time-consuming domestic chores (like vacuum cleaning) while its government and industrial robots perform tasks, such as battlefield reconnaissance and bomb disposal, multi-purpose tasks for local police and first responders, and long-endurance oceanic missions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.