Australians are piling into the market.

A new wave of Australian investors are changing the local investment landscape as they flood into the market.

Roboadvisors, offering automated and low-cost investment portfolios for clients, could be one of the big winners of prevailing trends.

New forecasts by financial services research house Rainmaker projects the industry could grow to $60 billion, twice its previous target.

Counterculture figure Timothy Leary, feeling the transformative winds of the 1960s, observed that people were looking to ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’.

As a global pandemic wages on and financial markets go through their own period of upheaval, the phrase is apt to describe three of the big trends being witnessed right now.

Turning on to investing for the first time in their lives, hundreds of thousands of Australians are searching for guidance. More often than not, they’re tuning into social media, podcasts, and online forums for a sense of where they should actually put their hard-earned cash. At the same time, droves of financial advisers are dropping out of the industry altogether, as the traditional advice model languishes.

It’s a curious reflection of the times. Record low-interest rates and billions of dollars in monetary and fiscal stimulus at home as well as globally have created a bull market for the record books. It has lured more than half a million Australians into the fold, a loose-knit cohort of whom many don’t know what it is to really lose money.

It is but one of the many reason why financial advisors, bruised and battered by a 2018 royal commission, continue to lose despite their potential client base growing like never before.

A rising tide

As if to add insult to injury, nearly everyone else appears to be riding high on the trend, as investment platforms become hard-pressed to onboard new users quickly enough.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of people who would usually leave leaving their money in cash, starting to invest for the first time,” Stockspot founder Chris Brycki told Business Insider Australia.

A Sydney-based roboadvisor, few are as well-placed as Stockspot to see the market forces at play and, just as crucially, capitalise on them.

The investment product, which generates a portfolio for users based on a brief questionnaire and then invests their money accordingly, barely existed when Brycki founded his business in 2013. Plenty has changed in the proceeding eight years.

“When we started I remember we were the first to have a completely digital onboarding experience whereas now if you don’t have that, you’re a goner,” he said.

Certainly it’s not alone. SixPark, InvestSmart, and half a dozen others jostle for position under the roboadvice umbrella. Others like Raiz and Spaceship run different models, but nonethless prescribe ready-made portfolios to eager new investors.

Amid an influx of online investment alternatives in more recent years, Stockspot and its ilk have their eyes on a very large prize.

New analysis by Rainmaker Group forecasts the local roboadvice industry could grow to $60 billion, based on where the more mature United States market sits and the direction the prevailing winds are blowing. That’s double its previous forecast, as recent investment trends gain traction.

“Roboadvice is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition in Australia as it is a very cost-effective way for retail investors to obtain limited financial advice and be connected with packaged investment solutions,” director of research Alex Dunnin said.

The great expectations entail some rapid growth, given the industry is roughly valued at just a few billion dollars today. But given what he has seen in recent months, and given the opportunity in Australia, Brycki believes the industry will overshoot even that ambition.

“The largest overseas roboadvisers like Betterment are at around $50 billion each now. If you consider that superannuation is around $3 trillion, then that [$60 billion] figure is still just a tiny percentage overall. So I’m more optimistic that over time the amount of money that is going to be managed in a low cost, automated way will be even more than that.”

The winds of change

While the US is considered years ahead of Australia when it comes to this industry ‘niche’, it’s worth contemplating the reasons why Australians have become increasingly interested in the last two years.

In many respects, the winds sweeping through markets and buffeting financial advisors are the same ones pushing roboadvisers to new heights, and intensifying during the pandemic.

Traditional investment channels have been entirely disrupted. Free-brokerage trading apps ‘democratising’ trading exploded in 2020 despite being around long before the pandemic — Robinhood was actually founded the same year as Stockspot.

So too has the traditional advice model.

Financial advisers really began their exodus in 2019, with around 9,000 professionals, or around one in three, having left the industry in just two years. A loss of trust and a regulatory overhaul, coupled with a market teeming with alternatives, such as cheap exchange-traded funds (ETFs) haven’t helped their lot.

“There were perhaps too many of them to begin with, and what a lot of people didn’t realise was that all the costs were being passed on to them anyway through the products they were being recommended,” Brycki said.

Alternatives have quickly filled that void.

WallStreetBets, started as a subreddit one whole year before Stockspot and Robinhood both, truly erupted into the public consciousness this year when one million Reddit users signed up to it in a single month.

At the same time, financial influencers are offering unlicensed guidance direct to hundreds of thousands of followers, direct through their smartphones.

While regulators and the federal government are divided over the weight of this development, it’s symptomatic of an appetite for any kind of guidance. There is a reason after all why their predecessor The Barefoot Investor sold two million copies of his book.

While Brycki sees much of their advice as being well-intentioned or innocuous, there are certainly bad apples circulating.

It is in that vein, that roboadvice seems to be an idea whose time has come. In offering automated, affordable and accessible advice, Stockspot and others are succeeding where plenty of financial advisers have failed.

In being both transparent and qualified, they’re leagues ahead of the next TikTok star. And in encouraging young people to invest passively and consistently for the long-term, they’re about as wholesome as the investment industry might get.