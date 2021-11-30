Roblox is suing a YouTuber who they say tried to upload a picture of Hitler and terrorized the platform

A YouTuber allegedly harassed and bullied users and employees on the Roblox platform. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Roblox Corporation is suing the controversial gaming YouTuber Ruben Sim.

The lawsuit claims he tried to upload a picture of Hitler and a naked photo of himself.

It also alleges he sexually harassed other users and posted terroristic threats after he was banned.

Roblox Corporation is suing the controversial gaming YouTuber Ruben Sim, alleging in a lawsuit publicized on Scribd by Polygon that he formed a “cybermob” that terrorized the Roblox platform and company employees after he was banned.

The lawsuit, filed on November 23 in US District Court for the Northern District of California, also alleges that the YouTuber, whose real name is Benjamin Robert Simon, had tried to upload a picture of Hitler, a “sex game,” and a naked photo of himself. He also engaged in sexual harassment of other players, Roblox alleges.

Simon is still banned from Roblox, but the lawsuit seeks to stop him from accessing the platform again via hacking or using other people’s accounts. The legal complaint, which demands a jury trial, accuses Simon on six counts, including fraud and tortious interference.

Roblox is a massively popular gaming platform for children over the age of 10 where players can play games or create and build new worlds. Users can play millions of puzzles, first-person shooters, and even participate in “Squid Game” models built and programmed by anyone on the platform. It is currently played by approximately 43.2 million people worldwide every day, according to Statista, and is valued at $US45 ($AU63) million, The New York Times reported in March.

Simon has a long history of inappropriate behavior on the Roblox platform, according to Polygon — much of which he has uploaded to his YouTube channel with 777,000 subscribers. He has been banned for several years for sexual harassment, racism, and homophobia, but continues to hack his way into the game by using other people’s accounts, Polygon reported.

The lawsuit cites Simon’s use of “racial and homophobic slurs” and cyber-bullying Roblox employees and executives by posting libelous personal accusations about them. The company also alleged that in the game, Simon subjected players to “ridicule or abuse” and tried to upload a nude photo “with only a lampshade covering his genitals.” The lawsuit did not specify when these alleged incidents occurred.

Simon was then permanently banned from using Roblox, but he continued to use hacking measures to “circumvent” his ban, the lawsuit states.

One of the more recent claims in the lawsuit refers to the Roblox Developers Conference in San Francisco in October, attended by over 300 users and employees as well as 600 virtual attendees. The lawsuit alleges Simon posted “derogatory and defamatory statements online” about Roblox employees and the conference in an attempt “to deter and intimidate conference-goers.”

In the days leading up to the conference, the “cybermob” Simon formed from his fanbase, the lawsuit says, discussed and “glamorized” the shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in 2018.

“Wait until [someone] does it to Roblox,” Simon allegedly wrote to his followers, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states Simon posted “a terrorist bomb threat” to his Twitter account, saying police were looking for a “notorious Islamic Extremist” in San Francisco. He also allegedly posted a phony screenshot of the fake extremist that purported to show him posting a video titled “SOMEONE BLOW UP ROBLOX NOW!” These tweets have since been removed from the platform.

Simon’s actions delayed the conference, the lawsuit states, as police had to search the facility, which allegedly cost the company $US50,000 ($AU69,830).

Roblox is seeking $US1.6 ($AU2) million in damages, attorney’s fees, and injunctive relief to bar Simon from “engaging in similar unlawful and injurious activity.”

When reached for comment, a representative for Roblox told Insider: “The filing speaks for itself, we have nothing further to add.”

Simon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

