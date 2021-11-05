Search

How to download Roblox on a Windows PC and join millions of users on the gaming platform

Kyle Wilson
Roblox

Roblox is a popular gaming platform with more than 30 million daily users. It offers an array of virtual experiences or games that you can partake in, create, and share with friends, and most of the platform’s content is created by other users. If you are interested in checking out the free-to-play app, you will have to install it. Here is how to install (and play) Roblox on a Windows PC.

How to download Roblox on a Windows PC

1. Go to Roblox.com.

2. If you don’t have a Roblox account, go ahead and create one here by filling out the sign-up form. If you have an account, sign in using the Log In button.

Roblox sign up page
Sign up or log in. Insider

3. Once you are logged in, select the game that you want to play by clicking on it.

Roblox game page
Select a game. Insider

4. Click the green play button.

Game page roblox
Click the green play button. Insider

5. Click on the Download and Install Roblox button that appears. This will download the installation file to your computer.

Download roblox
Click Download and Install Roblox. Insider

6. Click the installation file to install Roblox.

7. Click the green OK button in the pop-up window.

8. Back on the webpage, click the Join button.

Download roblox
Click the Join button. Insider

9. In the pop-up that appears, click Open Roblox to start playing the game.

Open roblox
Click Open Roblox. Insider

About the Author
Kyle Wilson