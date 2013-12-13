Robinson Cano Took A Subtle Shot At The Yankees With His First Mariners Publicity Photo

Robinson Cano was

officially introduced as a member of the Marinerstoday and his first picture in a Seattle uniform appears to include a subtle jab at the New York Yankees.

In the picture, seen at right, Cano shows off his new no. 22 uniform and a well-groomed beard without a mustache. It is well known that the Yankees do not allow their players to have beards, while mustaches are permitted.

So Cano’s beard immediately raised some eyebrows.

Cano surprised many when turned down a chance to re-sign with the New York Yankees and accepted a $US240 million contract offer from the Seattle Mariners. Cano reportedly wanted the Yankees to up their offer, but the team never offered more than $US160.

