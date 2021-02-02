Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is reportedly expected to testify as part of a House hearing on GameStop and short sellers

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investing app Robinhood.

The House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing on the GameStop saga on February 18.

Robinhood’s CEO Vlad Tenev is expected to testify, sources told Politico.

The brokerage app came under fire for temporarily restricting purchases of some stocks, including GameStop.

Vlad Tenev, CEO of brokerage app Robinhood, is reportedly expected to testify as part of a House hearing on Wall Street’s role in the GameStop saga.

Tenev is expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee (FSC) on February 18, sources close to the matter told Politico.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who chairs the FSC, announced the hearing Monday with the name: “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide.” She did not comment on Tenev or any other prospective witnesses, per Politico.

The FSC’s February 18 hearing will focus on short selling, online trading platforms, and gamification, and the impact they have on capital markets and retail investors. Lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had called on the FSC to hold a hearing, and investigate if necessary.

Day traders banded together on Reddit to bump up the prices of several stocks, most notably GameStop but also AMC, BlackBerry, and Nokia, after noticing that hedge funds were betting against them. GameStop stock has gained massively in recent weeks â€” from below $US5 late last year to a peak of more than $US450 a share on Thursday.

Robinhood responded by restricting purchases in highly volatile stocks on Thursday, causing GameStop stock to drop. The online brokerage has come under fire for its decision, with both politicians and Reddit users saying it disadvantaged individual investors.

The Robinhood app was bombarded with negative reviews on the Google Play store and was criticised by Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

Tenev told Musk on Sunday that Robinhood had been forced to temporarily stop users from buying those stocks because the surge had resulted in a deposit requirement of $US3 billion from the National Securities Clearing Corporation. This echoed an email Robinhood sent to members Monday, which said: “We didn’t want to stop people from buying stocks and we certainly weren’t trying to help hedge funds.”



Waters said Thursday that “we must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price.”

“Hedge funds have a long history of predatory conduct and that conduct is entirely indefensible,” she added, calling out private funds who engage in “vulture strategies that hurt workers.”

Insider has contacted Robinhood and the FSC for comment.

Congressional Democrats have announced plans to hold at least one other hearing into the GameStop saga. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the incoming chairman of the Senate Banking and Housing Committee, said he will hold a hearing on the matter soon.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also come under scrutiny during the GameStop trading frenzy. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a longtime critic of Wall Street, told CNN Sunday the saga showed the SEC needs to “grow a backbone” and regulate hedge funds.

