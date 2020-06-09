Robinhood traders are piling into Hertz, JCPenney, and other bankruptcy stocks despite the massive risks

Associated Press A woman walks into a closing Gordmans store, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Charles, Mo. Stage Stores, which owns Gordmans, is closing all its stores and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Robinhood traders are betting on bankrupt companies including Hertz and JCPenney, even though shareholders tend to be losers in the bankruptcy process.

Hertz, JCPenney, and Whiting Petroleum shares all rose more than 95% on Monday, while Chesapeake Energy and GNC, which are close to filing for bankruptcy, rose 182% and 106%.

“I don’t think I’d have ever guessed before that *bankruptcy* itself would be an exciting investment theme,” Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal tweeted.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn ditched his 39% stake in Hertz at a huge loss in May after the car-rental giant filed for bankruptcy.

Robinhood traders are piling into Hertz,JCPenney, and other bankrupt companies despite the overwhelming odds that shareholders will be wiped out during court proceedings.

“I’ve seen a lot of unusual micro-bubbles over the years,” Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal tweeted on Tuesday, giving examples such as cannabis, blockchain, and space. “But I don’t think I’d have ever guessed before that *bankruptcy* itself would be an exciting investment theme.”

Hertz, JCPenney, and Whiting Petroleum have all filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the past two months, yet their shares rose more than 95% on Monday.Chesapeake Energy and GNC, which are close to filing for bankruptcy, saw their shares soar 182% and 106% the same day.

Robintrack, which monitors how many Robinhood users are holding a particular stock, shows a massive surge in ownership of all five stocks in recent days.



Retail investors may have been lured by their rock-bottom stock prices, unaware that shareholders in bankrupt companies typically walk away with nothing, Kirk Ruddy, a former bankruptcy claims trader, told Bloomberg.

Courts tend to order bankrupt companies to repay lawyers, lenders, and suppliers before their shareholders. Bonds linked to the troubled companies are trading below their par value, suggesting their creditors won’t be made whole, let alone their shareholders, Bloomberg said.

“No one ever loses equity in a bankruptcy case,” a judge toldJCPenney shareholders last month. “Equity gets lost long before the case is filed.”



Billionaire investor Carl Icahn was undoubtedly aware of that fact when he dumped his 39% stake in Hertz at an almost $US2 billion loss in late May, days after the car-rental giant filed for bankruptcy.

Retail investors have rushed to fill the void he left: Hertz stock has rocketed up nearly 900% from the low of 56 cents it hit on May 26.

Similarly, JC Penney stock has surged more than 150% and Whiting has rebounded upwards of 800% since the companies entered Chapter 11.

However, all three stocks trade at a fraction of their price at the start of this year.

