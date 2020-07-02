These were the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of June

Getty Images / Scott Olson

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood’s API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and popularity with Robinhood users.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of June.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that’s popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the stock market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that utilises data from Robinhood’s API to track how many Robinhood users own a particular stock over time. Robintrack was created as a side project by a college student in 2018.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and its popularity with Robinhood users.



Read more:

Stock analysts are having a moment in the sun as the market gets flipped upside down. We spoke to 11 of the top-ranked on Wall Street to get their forecasts and single-stock picks.



The data helps identify stocks where investors are either:

Buying the dip , which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls.

, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls. Taking profits, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises.

which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises. Going full FOMO , which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises.

, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises. Jumping ship, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price falls.

The data is also helpful for contrarian investors to go against the herd and identify popular stocks to sell short or unpopular stocks to buy long.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks among Robinhood users in the month of June.

10. Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis was the 10th most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The cannabis company was owned by 456,805 users at the end of June, compared to 473,619 users in the prior month.

The 3.5% decline in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 12.2% decline in Aurora’s stock price in June, signalling that investors are jumping ship in Aurora Cannabis.

Source: Robintrack.net

9. Apple

Robintrack

Apple was the ninth most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The iPhone maker was owned by 489,538 users at the end of June, compared to 386,289 users in the prior month.

The 27% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 14.7% jump in Apple’s stock price in June, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock price moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

8. GoPro

GoPro was the eighth most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The camera company was owned by 491,016 users at the end of June, compared to 477,193 users in the prior month.

The 2.8% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 1% jump in GoPro’s stock price in June, signalling that investors are adding to their GoPro positions as the stock rises.

Source: Robintrack.net

7. Carnival

Robintrack

Carnival was the seventh most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The cruise line company was owned by 491,639 users at the end of June, compared to 465,631 users in the prior month.

The 5.6% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 4.3% jump in Carnival’s stock price in June, signalling that investors were adding shares as the stock moved higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

6. Microsoft

Robintrack

Microsoft was the sixth most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The software company was owned by 492,023 users at the end of June, compared to 450,736 users in the prior month.

The 9.1% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied by a 11% jump in Microsoft’s stock price in June, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

5. Delta Air Lines

Robintrack

Delta Air Lines was the fifth most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The airline operator was owned by 592,457 users at the end of June, compared to 540,543 users in the prior month.

The 9.6% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 11% increase in Delta’s stock price in June, signalling that investors are adding shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

4. Disney

Robintrack

Disney was the fourth most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The house of mouse was owned by 624,447 users at the end of June, compared to 573,781 users in the prior month.

The 8.6% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 5% decline in Disney’s stock price in June, signalling that investors bought the dip in Disney shares.

Source: Robintrack.net

3. American Airlines

Robintrack

American Air Lines was the third most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The airline operator was owned by 654,611 users at the end of June, compared to 548,123 users in the prior month.

The 19.4% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 24% jump in American’s stock price in June, signalling that investors are adding shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

2. General Electric

Robintrack

General Electric was the second most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The industrial conglomerate was owned by 834,275 users at the end of June, compared to 778,146 users in the prior month.

The 7% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 4% increase in General Electric’s stock price in June, signalling that investors are adding shares as General Electric’s stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

1. Ford

Robintrack

Ford was the most popular stock on Robinhood in June.

The auto manufacturer was owned by 925,539 users at the end of June, compared to 865,385 users in the prior month.

The 7% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 6.5% increase in Ford’s stock price in June, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.