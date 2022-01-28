Robinhood turns higher after hitting all-time lows one year after the GameStop frenzy

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev at Nasdaq for the company’s stock trading debut. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Robinhood shares bounced higher after sinking on Friday following the release of Q4 financial results.

The trading app forecast Q1 revenue of “less than $US340 ($AU485) million,” lower than Wall Street’s outlook of $US448 ($AU639) million.

Monthly active users declined to 17.3 million in Q4 from the previous quarter.

Robinhood stock was whipped around Friday, bouncing up from a record low after the trading platform’s fourth-quarter report indicated declining interest in trading.

Monthly active users fell 8% from the prior quarter to 17.3 million, according to the quarterly report released late Thursday.

Robinhood generated $US52 ($AU74) million from stock-related trades, up 4% from the third quarter but down 35% from a year ago. Cryptocurrency-based revenue dipped 6% sequentially to $US48 ($AU69) million, though it’s up 304% annually as more coins were added to the platform.

Robinhood stock fell as much as 15.5% to $US9.81 ($AU14) in premarket trade Friday, hitting the lowest since its public debut on July 29, 2021. But shares staged a turnaround in the regular session by rising 6.3% to $US12.35 ($AU18). Tech shares on a broader level also rose, with a 1.7% intraday rise for the Nasdaq 1oo.

“Despite what was a strong market for equities and crypto (S&P 500 up 11% and Bitcoin up 7%), Robinhood customer assets were up just 3%, suggesting investor underperformance, outflows, or both,” JPMorgan equity analyst Kenneth Worthington wrote in a note.

The investment bank on Friday held to its underweight rating on Robinhood stock.

The company posted a fourth-quarter per-share loss of 49 cents ($0.70), wider than a projection of 45 cents ($0.64) from Refinitiv.

For the first quarter, year-earlier comparisons will get tougher as Robinhood comes up on the anniversary of the meme-stock frenzy that began with the explosion in GameStop shares.

Management sees first-quarter revenue of less than $US340 ($AU485) million, down from $US363 ($AU518) million in the fourth quarter and 35% below year-ago levels. And that view “assumes some incremental improvement in trading volumes versus what we have seen so far,” the company said. Meanwhile, analysts surveyed by FactSet had anticipated, on average, $US448 ($AU639) million in first-quarter revenue.

Robinhood angered many retail investors when the company in January 2021 halted buying of shares in GameStop, AMC, and other meme stocks during a massive rally. Robinhood has since pledged to win back the trust of outraged customers.