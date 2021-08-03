Robinhood soars 29% to post-IPO high as investors like Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest build positions

Robinhood soared as much as 29% on Tuesday to a post-IPO record of $US48.59 ($AU66).

The online trading app is seeing buying interest from long-term investors like Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest.

Ark Invest has built a stake in Robinhood worth about $US250 ($AU338) million since the company went public last week.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Shares of Robinhood soared as much as 29% on Tuesday to a post-IPO record high of $US48.59 ($AU66) as long-term investors like Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest begin to build a position in the fintech platform.

Robinhood experienced a choppy debut last week, with shares falling as much as 12% from its IPO price of $US38 ($AU51) per share. The IPO was unique in that Robinhood allocated shares to its user base, allowing retail investors to get in on the ground level. That access is typically reserved for institutional investors and their clients.

While only 1% of Robinhood’s user base participated directly in its IPO, other investors appear more bullish on the long-term prospects of the online trading app.

Ark Invest has built a near-$US250 ($AU338) million stake in Robinhood since it went public last week. Across Ark Invest’s Disruptive Innovation, Next Generation Internet, and Fintech Innovation ETFs, the firm owns more than 6 million shares of Robinhood.

But not all are bullish on Robinhood, with David Trainer of New Constructs arguing that Robinhood is worth no more than $US9 ($AU12) billion, representing downside potential of more than 75% from current levels.

“The mounting regulatory risk Robinhood faces makes us concerned that the public may see Robinhood’s stated goal to ‘democratize investing’ as a ruse to lure them into speculative trading and gambling that benefits Robinhood more than the individual investor,” Trainer said in a report last month.