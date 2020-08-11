Robinhood hosted more than 4.3 million trades in June — handily beating its biggest brokerage rivals

Robinhood

Robinhood trounced legacy brokerages in June, according to one popular gauge of trading activity, as retail investors flooded the market.

The brokerage posted 4.31 million daily average revenue trades (DARTs) in June, a spokeswoman told Business Insider, as traders capitalised on pandemic-fuelled volatility.

TD Ameritrade’s June DARTs reached 3.84 million, Interactive Brokers posted 1.86 million DARTs, Charles Schwab’s June sum hit 1.8 million, and E-Trade’sDARTs totaled 1.1 million.

Robinhood’s second-quarter DARTs were more than double the sum seen in the first quarter, the spokeswoman added.

Robinhood easily overtook its rivals in trading activity during June as a surge in retail investing drove millions to its platform.

The company released daily average revenue trades, or DARTs, data for the first time. The first set of figures shows just how much of a boost Robinhood has gotten from pandemic-fuelled volatility and heightened public interest in investing – especially relative to peers.

The platform saw 4.31 million DARTs in June alone, and second-quarter DARTs more than doubled those seen in the first quarter, a spokeswoman told Business Insider. All three of Robinhood’s busiest-ever trading days landed in June, the brokerage added.



Though Robinhood used to pull in traders with its zero-commission-fee structure, other brokerages have since joined the firm and slashed their own fees. Still, all other major brokerages failed to post the same leap in trading activity.

TD Ameritrade’s June DARTs totaled 3.84 million. Interactive Brokers posted 1.86 million June DARTs, just ahead of Charles Schwab’s 1.8 million figure. E-Trade saw the smallest DARTs total of just 1.1 million.

Bloomberg first reported Robinhood’s DARTs disclosure.

Robinhood’s first-time DARTs disclosure reveals how quickly it’s matched and, by some metrics, surpassed its rivals since launching its service in 2015. Yet the new transparency comes as the brokerage shuts the door on another source of data. CNBC first reported last week that Robinhood will shut down the API that reveals how many clients hold any particular stock.



The data drove the popular website Robintrack.net, which quickly became a leading tool for tracking which stocks new traders were piling into throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Without the API, Robintrack can’t provide up-to-date holder data.

Robinhood’s June DARTs detail just part of its recent success. The brokerage said in May it had already added more than 3 million new accounts in 2020 so far, and that half of the new accounts were first-time investors. Robinhood also upsized its Series F funding round in July by $US320 million, bringing its total valuation to $US8.6 billion.



