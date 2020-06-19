Robinhood says it's experiencing trading issues again

-
Robinhood, the free stock-trading platform, experienced trading issues Thursday.
The company said it was investigating problems with trading stocks, cryptocurrencies, and options contracts, as well as bank transfers. Within an hour, the problems were resolved.
- “This morning, customers may have experienced issues with some of our services. We’ve resolved the issue and our services, including trading, are now fully operational,” the company told Business Insider.
The app has become wildly popular in recent months with many people working from home while markets see record volatility. A lack of sports betting thanks to the coronavirus may also have helped fuel some recent popularity.
Earlier in the pandemic, Robinhood experienced similar issues multiple times causing some traders to miss out on stock rallies.
