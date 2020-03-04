Outraged Robinhood users threaten class-action lawsuit after stock-trading app suffers daylong outage

Robinhood

The popular stock-trading app Robinhood went dark for a full day of trading on Monday as markets had their biggest rally in years.

Robinhood sent an email early Tuesday announcing that service was restored and apologizing to users.

People on Reddit, Twitter, and other social-media platforms have urged a class-action suit against the company.

The popular stock-trading app Robinhood restored service early Tuesday after being down for a full day of trading on Monday.

In an email to users at about 3 a.m. ET, the app said: “We’re reaching out to let you know that Robinhood is currently back up and running. We want to assure you that your funds are safe and personal information was not affected. When it comes to your money, issues like this are not acceptable. We realise we let you down, and our team is committed to improving your experience.”

The outage came during the largest rally markets had seen in years. One Reddit user said that they lost $US15,000 and that they were considering filing a class-action lawsuit and seeking other Robinhood users to join.

The recently created Twitter account Robinhood Class Action gained over 4,800 followers, many of whom sent in pictures ostensibly showing their losses. One person said they lost nearly $US500,000.

This is the worst one I've had sent to me ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FKpXw7ZdsR — Robinhood Class Action (@ClassRobinhood) March 3, 2020

Some users have reported that Robinhood is offering three free months of Robinhood Gold, its premium offering that costs $US5 a month. Robinhood did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

