How Robinhood gets users addicted, plus Cathie Wood talks Tesla and GameStop

- We spoke to 10 users and industry experts to find out how Robinhood has let the gamification of trading. We specifically focused on the platform’s digital interface, and the tricks it uses to get young users hooked.
- Cathie Wood and her team break down the implications of Tesla’s $US1.5 billion bitcoin investment, and also share the investment case for the Chinese stock behind the audio chat app Clubhouse.
- A hedge fund manager who literally wrote the book on short-selling discusses how he evaded the short squeeze on meme stocks, and shares what stocks he’s buying.
Your weekly outlook
The past week saw the market zeitgeist shift somewhat away from the pesky day-trading rascals on Reddit and towards bitcoin, which repeatedly set new records. The red-hot cryptocurrency got a coveted co-sign from Tesla, which said that it bought $US1.5 billion worth and would start accepting it as payment.
It then surged even more to all-time highs after further adoption from the likes of Mastercard and BNY Mellon. With bitcoin now back at record highs, some age-old questions will persist over the coming weeks: Can increasingly widespread adoption continue to offset concerns the coin’s price is overextended? And who else will follow the lead of these high-profile companies?
But the return of crypto didn’t mean all was quiet on the Reddit front. There was significant day-trader interest around cannabis stocks throughout the week, pegged to expectations that federal legalization will gather steam under the Biden administration. Volume for options â€” the preferred investing vehicle for risk-hungry Wall Street Bets users â€” surged to records.
The initial pop in cannabis names did quickly subside, raising questions of whether the Reddit crowd will again be able to achieve the level of consensus and interest that made its GameStop wager so effective. The sudden interest in the cannabis space also showed the unpredictability of the Reddit cohort, which seems to shift its focus at a moment’s notice.
Lastly, stimulus will remain at top of mind for investors this coming week, even if progress has been slow and frustrating at times. The market still responds immediately to any sort of incremental development, so keep an eye out for guidance from politicans or further package details.
The design features that make Robinhood so addictive
By all indications, Robinhood has become the investing app for beginner retail traders. Its sleek design, flashy features, and simple interface have attracted 13 million users since 2013. Insider spoke with 10 users and industry experts to find out how Robinhood has transformed trading.
Read the full story here:
GENERATION ROBINHOOD: How the trading app conditioned its inexperienced users to obsessively play the market
Cathie Wood & Co. discuss Tesla, GameStop, and the Chinese stock behind Clubhouse
Last week Ark CEO Cathie Wood said stocks are not in a bubble, but bonds are. She and her team break down the implications of Tesla’s $US1.5 billion bitcoin investment, and also share the investment case for the Chinese stock behind the audio chat app Clubhouse.
Read the full story here:
Cathie Wood and her analysts discuss why Tesla’s $US1.5 billion bitcoin purchase could trigger a wave of corporate investments, the fallout of the GameStop-AMC phenomenon, and their bullish views on the Chinese stock behind Clubhouse
Short-selling strategies from the man who wrote the book on it
Nitin Sacheti is the founder and portfolio manager of Papyrus Capital, a long/short hedge fund. In a book called “Downside Protection,” Sacheti detailed his unique short-selling strategy. He breaks down how he evaded the short squeeze on meme stocks, and shares what stocks he’s buying.
Read the full story here:
A hedge fund manager who wrote a definitive book on short-selling breaks down how his strategy helped him evade the squeeze on GameStop â€” and shares what types of stocks he’s buying and shorting now
