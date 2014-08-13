Robin Williams Will Be Memorialised In 'World Of Warcraft,' One Of His Favourite Games

Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images Ali Guettouche looks at a ‘World of Warcraft’ video game on display at a store in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009.

Things move quickly on the internet, especially when a tragedy brings millions of fans together.

In the case of Robin Williams, thousands of fans quickly responded to a petition asking game developer Activision-Blizzard to insert the late comedian into one of his favourite video games, “World of Warcraft.”

In less than 16 hours, organiser Jacob Holgate found 10,000-plus fans to sign his petition, and the company responded in kind, according to IGN’s David Witmer.

“World of Warcraft” technical game designer Chadd Nervig responded to Holgate on Twitter:

The original petition asked Activision-Blizzard to “Create an NPC within World of Warcraft to memorialize the late Robin Williams, an avid World of Warcraft player, and one of the funniest men alive.”

Here’s what Holgate asked from the company:

Robin Williams was not only an excellent comedian but also a game enthusiast, he said that he enjoys Warcraft III very much in an interview a few years ago, and was even apart of the mmorpg World of Warcraft. It was reported that Robin used to play on the Mannoroth server, and was something of a troll in trade on good days or when anonymity allowed. Mr. Williams said in interviews that he took his World of Warcraft characters very serious – in fact he was well known for being an extreme PC builder who preferred to build his own overclocked and super-cooled systems. He often joked about his WoW addiction but also about the reactions he’d get from other gamers when he admits he plays the game. Because of his presence within our community, we the players of World of Warcraft are asking Blizzard to kindly create an NPC within the game that memorializes the actor/comedian. Many have expressed a wish to this character perform some of Williams best jokes within the Worlds End Tavern, so that he may continue making us smile long after his passing.

And so, PC gamers will hopefully see Mr. Williams again soon, living on as a non-playable character within the “World of Warcraft.” We’ve reached out to Activision-Blizzard to learn more details about how the company plans to memorialize him within the game, and we’ll update the story as soon as we learn more.

Williams was an avid gamer, and a particular fan of the Nintendo franchise “The Legend of Zelda.” (His daughter’s name is Zelda.) The beloved comedian and Oscar-winning actor died Monday at the age of 63. The cause of death is believed to be suicide by asphyxiation.

